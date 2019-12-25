Woman Stabbed to Death in Front of Children on Christmas, Police Say

What to Know A 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death during a struggle inside and outside of an Olney home early on Christmas morning, Philadelphia police say.

Police officers arrived to the scene to find a man standing over the injured woman. He was arrested.

Six children inside the home witnessed the attack, police say.

A man stabbed a woman to death in a home full of children early Christmas morning, Philadelphia police said.

The deadly stabbing scene poured out of the home along the 5600 block of North Mascher Street in the Olney neighborhood onto the street, Philadelphia police said.

Police arrived around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to find the 35-year-old woman bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds to her abdomen with a 33-year-old man standing over her. Officers rushed the woman to the hospital where she died a short time later, police said.

A 14-year-old boy, who is the woman’s son, was also stabbed in the attack, police said. He had multiple stab wounds to his thigh that required a police-applied tourniquet and was treated at the hospital in stable condition.

There were six children between the ages of 8 to 16 in their home at the time of the attack, police said. The children, who witnessed the attack, are all related in some way. The man suspected in the stabbing and the woman were husband and wife at some time, investigators said.

Police recovered a bloody 10-inch butcher knife in the home, where furniture was flipped over and glass was broken on the first and second floors, police said.

The 33-year-old stabbing suspect cut his hands during the attack, police said. He is expected to be taken to the Homicide Division after being treated for his wounds.