Woman stabbed to death in broad daylight in Kensington, police say

A woman was stabbed to death in the middle of the day in Kensington on Thursday, May 8, Philadelphia police said.
The attack occurred at around 3:57 p.m. in the area of the 3500 block of Kensington Avenue, police said.
The victim, who was not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital by SEPTA Transit Police, where she was pronounced dead at 3:58 p.m., officials said.
Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
No motive is known and no arrests have been made at this time, according to officials. The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.
Anyone with relevant information about this case is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. The department is offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.