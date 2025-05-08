Kensington

Woman stabbed to death in broad daylight in Kensington, police say

No arrests have been made in connection to the fatal stabbing

By Brendan Brightman

A woman was stabbed to death in the middle of the day in Kensington on Thursday, May 8, Philadelphia police said.

The attack occurred at around 3:57 p.m. in the area of the 3500 block of Kensington Avenue, police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Léelo en español aquí

The victim, who was not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital by SEPTA Transit Police, where she was pronounced dead at 3:58 p.m., officials said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

No motive is known and no arrests have been made at this time, according to officials. The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with relevant information about this case is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. The department is offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pope Leo XIV 6 hours ago

Newly appointed Pope Leo XIV is a Villanova grad

West Philadelphia 10 hours ago

Suspected gunman charged after officer shot outside Overbrook high school

This article tagged under:

Kensington
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us