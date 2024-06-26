Montgomery County

Woman sought in robbery of Montco Rita's Water Ice

Police in Rockledge are on the lookout for a woman who, officials claim, told workers at a Rita's Water Ice she had a gun in a robbery that happened on Monday

By Hayden Mitman

Officials are seeking help to identify this woman who, police say, robbed a Rita's Water Ice in Rockledge on Monday.
Rockledge Police Department

Police in Rockledge have released a surveillance image after, they claim, a woman threated workers at a Rita's Water Ice during a robbery on Monday.

According to police officials, the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday when a woman approached the counter at a Rita's Water ice location near the intersection of Huntingdon Pike and Church Road in Rockledge and demanded money.

Officials posted an image of the woman on social media on Tuesday.

According to police, at that time, the woman threatened to shoot employees -- though she didn't produce a weapon -- if they didn't hand over cash.

The woman was given an undetermined about of cash and she fled in a vehicle parked nearby, headed south on Church Road, law enforcement officials said.

Officials described the individual as a woman believed to be in her 30s or 40s, who was about five-foot, five-inches tall and weighed about 165 to 170 lbs.

The woman wore a surgical-style mask during the crime and, officials said, she had on a black or dark colored hooded jacks, blakc or dark colored pants and a pair of black and white sneakers.

"She appeared to have a light complexion, and her hair had a blondish look to it," Rockledge Chief of Police John Gallagher said in a statement.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Rockledge Police Department Lt Det. Luke Lukashunas by calling 215-379-8801 or by email at luke@rockledgepd.org.

