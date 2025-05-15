New Jersey

Woman sought after leaving hurt, malnourished dog in trash bag in NJ dumpster

Police in Lindenwold, New Jersey are seeking help from the public to identify a woman who, officials claim, left a small, injured and malnourished dog in a garbage bag in the dumpster at Belmont Apartments.

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Lindenwold, New Jersey are hoping to identify this woman, who officials claim, left an injured dog in a garbage dumpster in March.
Lindenwold Police Department

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey are seeking help to identify a woman who, police claim, left an injured, malnourished dog to die in a trash bag that she threw in a dumpster in Lindenwold.

In a social media post, the Lindenwold Police Department shared surveillance images of a woman who, they claimed, dropped an injured dog into a dumpster at the Belmont Apartments, located along the 2000 block of White Horse Pike, back in March.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said that they learned about the incident after they were contacted by someone who found the animal inside a trash bag in one of the dumpsters at the apartment complex.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The animal, a small, white dog that, police said, was alive, but "severely malnourished and was suffering from multiple severe injuries."

Contacted Thursday, police officials said the animal was taken to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey, where it went through several surgeries.

However, an officer who spoke about the case said the animal did well, recovered from its injuries and has since been adopted.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Health & Wellness 40 mins ago

‘Not be able to fix that': Gov. warns of what Pa. will lose with Medicaid cuts

Delaware 19 hours ago

Former Del. middle school principal pleads guilty to raping child for 4 years

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Officer Devon Augello at dmaugello@lindenwoldpd.com or Detective Joe Tomasetti at 856-784-7566, Ex.421, jtomasetti@lindenwoldpd.com.

Anonymous tips can also be shared with the Lindenwold Police Department on its website: https://https://lindenwoldpd.opsnetwork.org/tips.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us