Woman Snatched From QVC Warehouse Parking Lot in Lehigh Valley

Lee la historia en español aquí.

A woman was abducted from the parking lot of QVC's fulfillment center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Tuesday morning, the Northampton County District Attorney's Office said.

The woman was abducted shortly after 7 a.m. at 3419 Commerce Center Blvd, where QVC Bethlehem is located, officials said.

Authorities said Ruben Melendez Carrion, 27, drove the woman off the road and then opened her driver's side door. He forced her into the passenger seat, then intentionally crashed her car into a pole, according to a press release from the Northampton County District Attorney's office.

Then, Carrion grabbed the woman's hair and pulled her into his car, the release said.

Carrion is being sought for for kidnapping and related offenses.

He was arrested shortly afterward at the Holland Tunnel, police said. The victim is being checked out by doctors.

The victim had a active protection from abuse order against Carrion for stalking, the DA's office said.

It is unclear if the woman had any connection to QVC. QVC has yet to respond to NBC10's request for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.