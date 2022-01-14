Woman Shot to Death Inside Car in East Mount Airy

A teenager was shot and killed inside a car in the East Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia on Friday night, police said.

The unidentified victim, 17, was sitting with three others in a parked car on Ross Street, about two blocks north of Germantown Avenue, when another car pulled up and opened fire, police said.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known, but police at the scene said the woman did not appear to be the intended target from the initial investigation.

None of the other three people in the car was struck by the gunfire.