Man charged with killing woman who was returning his things in NJ park last year

A man was charged with allegedly shooting and killing a woman who was trying to return his stuff in a New Jersey park last year, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Officers were called to Waltman City Park on Nov. 9, 2024, where they found the body of Teaoshia Still, 36, with several gunshot wounds, police said.

An investigation was launched by the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and the Millville Police Department which connected Kirk E. Williams, 30, to the shooting, officials explained.

Williams and Still were allegedly meeting in the park in order for Still to return personal belongings to Williams, investigators said. This is when Williams is accused of shooting and killing Still.

After the shooting, Williams was found with some of Still's belongings on him, police said.

A criminal complaint authorizing the charges against Williams was filed on May 2 with a motion to detain him being filed on May 7, according to the prosecutor's office.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Williams on May 12.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Millville Police Department at 856-825-7010 or call Detective William Parker of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-453-0486.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.