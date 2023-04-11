Woman Shot to Death in New Jersey Coffee Shop Drive-Thru

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is reportedly investigating after a woman was shot to death while sitting in her vehicle while in the drive-thru lane at a coffee shop in Cheltenham, New Jersey.

According to police, the incident happened at about 7:40 a.m., at a Dunkin' Donuts located near Front Street at Cheltenham Avenue in the Melrose Shopping Center.

Early Tuesday, a single bullet hole could be seen in a black SUV in that drive-thru lane.

Police are currently investigating this incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.