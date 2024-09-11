Woman shot to death in Kensington, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting that happened in Kensington early Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:08 a.m. on Wednesday, after officers received a report of a person with a gun on the 2300 block of East Hagert Street.

First responders to this location, officials said, found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot in her chest and left arm.

Medics at the scene pronounced the woman at abut 12:15 a.m., officials said.

Police have not yet provided further identifying details on the woman, and have not detailed any motive for this shooting.

Also, officials said no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have yet been made in this incident.

However, law enforcement officials said an investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.