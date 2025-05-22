Woman shot and killed in broad daylight in South Philadelphia, police say

A woman was shot and killed at the 2100 block of Bailey Terrace in South Philadelphia on Thursday, police said.

The shooting occurred at around 5:16 p.m. and the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:55 p.m., police said.

According to officials, no arrests have been made and what led to the shooting is not clear at this time.

The woman's identity has not yet been made public.

Philadelphia's Homicide Unit is investigating and anyone with information is encouraged to call the unit at 215-686-3334 or the anonymous tip hotline at 215-686-TIPS.

This is a developing story; check back for more details.