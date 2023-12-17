West Philadelphia

Woman shot, killed on Market Street in West Philly

A woman was killed late Saturday night in a shooting along Market Street at 62nd Street

By Hayden Mitman

Police investigate after a woman was killed at Market and S. 62nd streets late Saturday.
Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a shooting late Saturday night ended in the death of a woman in West Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. on Saturday when a shooting occurred at the intersection of S. 62nd and Market Streets.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced shortly after the incident, police said.

As of Sunday morning, officials have not provided the identity of the woman involved, detailed her injuries or shared what may have sparked this incident.

But, law enforcement officials said, an investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

