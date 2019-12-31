gun violence

Woman Shot, Killed in NE Philly Home, Bringing Murder Total to 356 for 2019

Police investigate a scene on a residential street
SkyForce / NBC10

Police investigate a double shooting in the Summerdale neighborhood.

A woman was shot and killed in a Northeast Philadelphia home on New Year's Eve, bringing the number of murders in the city to 356 for 2019 -- the deadliest year in more than a decade.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Frontenac St. in the Summerdale section. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was also found shot in the home and is in critical condition at Einstein Hospital. It was not immediately clear who was the shooter.

The violence followed two other shooting deaths Tuesday. Police say one man was fatally shot near Temple University Hospital and another in the Hunting Park section.

Police have tallied 356 slayings this year, three more than 2018. The count had fallen to about 250 to 275 homicides annually from 2013 to 2016.

Police say they've made arrests this year in just over half the homicide cases.

Separately, they say more than 1,450 people were shot in the city this year.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced Monday that he'd selected Police Chief Danielle Outlaw of Portland, Oregon, to lead the 6,500-member force.

Outlaw says she's prepared for the challenge and calls gun violence a top priority.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceNortheast PhiladelphiaSummerdale
