Woman shot inside North Philly auto body shop, police say

A woman was shot inside Hollywood Collision, an auto body shop on 155 West Erie Avenue, Philadelphia police said

By David Chang

A woman is recovering after she was shot inside a North Philadelphia auto body shop, police said.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday inside Hollywood Collision, an automotive repair shop located on 155 West Erie Avenue. Police said there was a dispute inside the lobby of the business which led to a shooting.

A 39-year-old woman was shot once in the right leg. She was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Police have not released a description of any suspects.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8270. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

