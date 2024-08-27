Woman shot inside North Philly auto body shop, police say

A woman is recovering after she was shot inside a North Philadelphia auto body shop, police said.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday inside Hollywood Collision, an automotive repair shop located on 155 West Erie Avenue. Police said there was a dispute inside the lobby of the business which led to a shooting.

Léelo en español aquí

A 39-year-old woman was shot once in the right leg. She was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Police have not released a description of any suspects.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8270. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This story is developing. Check back for updates.