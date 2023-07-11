Woman shot in the head, teen killed in separate Philly shootings

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after separate recent shootings in Philadelphia.

In Fairmount, police said, a 19-year-old man was killed after a shooting that occurred at about 7:50 p.m. on Monday along the 1000 block of Parrish Street.

Officials said that first responders found the man after he has been shot in the lower back, shoulder and abdomen. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where law enforcement officials said, he was pronounced at 8 p.m.

Then, a few hours later, at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, in West Philadelphia, officers responding to a report of a shooting along the 5600 block of Catharine Street found a woman after she had reportedly been shot in the head.

Officials said the woman was immediately transported to a nearby hospital where she was placed in critical condition.

Both of these shootings, police said, are still under investigation and no arrests have yet been made in either incident.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.