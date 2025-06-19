21-year-old woman shot in the head in North Philly, police say

A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at the 800 block of North Watts Street, police said.

The woman was found a few feet away from her Nissan, which was parked on the side of the curb and found with its trunk and back driver door open, police said.

"She was laying next to the vehicle, just a few feet away, cause the vehicle was parked next to the curb. The driver rear door was open, and the trunk was open, which is somewhat unusual," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The car also appears to be filled with bags of clothes, Small said.

NBC10 saw women's heels still on the side of the road while at the scene.

"Obviously summertime in Philly is always dangerous. But we’re south of Temple, we’re not even in deep North Philly," said a man who was afraid to show his face.

"I know that me and others who live around here have said that street is incredibly unsafe," the man added. "There’s no cameras, people are just walking up and down there breaking into cars. This was just a matter of time.”

Philadelphia police are investigating this incident and no arrests have been made at this time.