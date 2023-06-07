Woman shot in head, man shot in back on West Philadelphia street

A man ran up the street after he and a woman were shot in West Philadelphia late Tuesday night.

Police officers rushed to the 800 block of Brooklyn Street -- near Brown Street -- around 10:30 p.m. to find a man in his 30s who was shot twice in the back, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. They then found an unresponsive woman in her 30s bleeding from a gunshot wound to her head nearby.

"Unknown whether or not she is going to survive the gunshot wound to her head," Small said.

The woman and the man were both listed in critical condition while undergoing surgery, Small said.

Investigators found evidence that three shots were fired near the woman, Small said. Police believe the man fled after being shot -- making it about a block up the street before collapsing.

Investigators didn't have a motive for the shooting or any description of a suspect. Small said that surveillance video shows a masked man fleeing the scene, "but we're not certain at this time if that was the shooter."