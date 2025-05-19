Woman in West Philly home shot in chest after hearing gunfire outside, police say

A woman was critically hurt on Sunday when a bullet struck her in the chest while she was inside her West Philadelphia home as she heard gunfire outside, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:46 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, 2025, when a 65-year-old woman told officers she was inside her home along the 1100 block of Sloan Street in West Philadelphia, when she heard gunshots outside and was struck in the chest.

The woman, officials said, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Outside the home, investigators recovered two spent bullet shells, police said. But, officials did not immediately provide more information on how the incident occurred or how the bullet entered the home.

There have been no arrests made in this incident, but officials said, an investigation into this shooting is ongoing.