Woman hurt in Upper Darby shooting, police say

An investigation is underway after a shooting left a woman hurt in Delaware County on Wednesday, according to the Upper Darby Police Department.

The shooting happened on the unit block of Houston Road in evening of May 7, police said.

As always thank you for your continued support and cooperation. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) May 8, 2025

A woman was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said that they do not think there is any sort of threat to the community.