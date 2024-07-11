Woman shot in head, killed in North Philadelphia

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a 31-year-old woman was killed by being shot in the head in North Philadelphia early Thursday, police said.

According to police, officers responded to a reported incident along the 1200 block of West Cumberland Street in North Philadelphia at about 2:32 a.m. on Thursday to find a woman who had been shot in the head.

The 31-year-old woman was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where, police officials said, she was pronounced at about 2:42 a.m.

No arrests have been made in this incident and police officials have provided no details on any individuals who may be suspected in this shooting.

However, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the department's homicide detectives at 215-686-3334.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the police department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

The incident was one of five shootings that occurred in a five-hour span in Philadelphia Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.