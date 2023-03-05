Woman Shot Dead at Jersey Shore

Police in New Jersey are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a home in the shore town of Somers Point, New Jersey.

According to investigators, on Saturday, at about 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a call along the 600 block of 3rd Street, to find a woman -- who has not yet been identified -- suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said she was ultimately pronounced deceased and, officials believe there is no threat to the public following this incident.

An investigation is ongoing, law enforcement officials said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.