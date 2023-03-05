New Jersey

Woman Shot Dead at Jersey Shore

A woman was found dead in a home in Somers Point on Saturday morning

By Hayden Mitman

crime

Police in New Jersey are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a home in the shore town of Somers Point, New Jersey.

According to investigators, on Saturday, at about 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a call along the 600 block of 3rd Street, to find a woman -- who has not yet been identified -- suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said she was ultimately pronounced deceased and, officials believe there is no threat to the public following this incident.

An investigation is ongoing, law enforcement officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and Courts
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us