Woman shot in back by 3-year-old in Northampton Co., police say

Police in Wilson, in Northampton County, are investigating after a woman was shot in the back on Monday when a man left a loaded handgun in a room full of toddlers, officials claim.

According to police, the incident happened at a property along the 2200 block of Forest St. on Monday where a 33-year-old woman told officers that she was shot in the back by a three-year-old child.

Officials shared information of the incident online on Monday.

An investigation into the incident revealed that, prior to the shooting, 41-year old Brian Siegfried, of Williams Township, was spotted by witnesses playing with a handgun on the front porch of the home, according to police.

Law enforcement officials said that, in an interview with Siegfried, he told officers that he "cocked the gun and places it on a table and walked across the street."

In a statement to police, officials claim, Siegfried told investigators he "got tired" of holding the gun and put it down in a room where four toddlers, all under the age of five, were in direct vicinity of the handgun.

At some point, a three-year-old picked up the loaded weapon and accidently shot the victim, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she underwent surgery and was expected to survive.

The child was not harmed in this incident, officials said.

Siegfried has been arrested and police said, he has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and gun violations as he was subject of a protection from abuse order and was not legally permitted to possess a firearm.