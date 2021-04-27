Woman Shot at Smyrna Middle School in Delaware

A woman was shot outside a middle school in Smyrna, Delaware, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the front parking lot of Smyrna Middle School along Duck Creek Parkway. The middle school and high school are located at the same complex.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The person shot was not a student and there is not currently a threat to student safety, Smyrna Police Lt. Brian Donner said in a news release.

A representative with the Smyrna School District said in a phone call that they were dealing with the situation and could not comment further. It's not clear how many students were in the building at the time.

Smyrna police said the "entire" department is at the scene. Delaware State Police said they are not responding to the situation.

Smyrna is located just north of Dover, the state's capital, and about 30 miles south of Wilmington.

The investigation is ongoing, Donner said. Information about whether the shooter was in custody was not provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.