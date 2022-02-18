Woman Shot as Man Fires at Dog Mauling Child in Philadelphia

A woman was shot in the face after a bullet apparently ricocheted when a man opened fire on a “vicious” dog mauling a small child in Philadelphia.

The dog attack happened around 7:14 a.m. Friday on the 6100 block of Ogontz Avenue in the East Germantown neighborhood, the Philadelphia Police Department said. After the shooting, someone drove the 22-year-old woman to Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park, where she was listed in stable condition.

The PPD did not immediately provide details on the child’s condition.

The man who opened fire had a permit to carry and was not arrested, the department said.