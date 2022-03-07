Pennsylvania

Woman Shoots Man in Wendy's Parking Lot in Huntingdon Valley

The shooting occurred outside the Wendy’s on the 700 block of Huntingdon Pike Monday night.

By David Chang

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot by a woman in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania. 

The shooting occurred outside the Wendy’s on the 700 block of Huntingdon Pike Monday night. Police told NBC10 a woman shot a man at least once in the chest. The man was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries. 

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody and the gun was recovered. Police have not revealed a motive but believe the shooting was domestic related. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

