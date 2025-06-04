Pennsylvania

Pa. woman faces decades in prison after 2020 robbery leads to death of man

By Emily Rose Grassi

A woman was sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty to a robbery that lead to a deadly shooting that happened in 2020.

According to officials with the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office, Latasha Santiago plead guilty to conspiracy to commit a robbery in March. Her husband, Jose Santiago also plead guilty to robbery as well as murder.

The incident happened on Oct. 17, 2020 just before 3:30 p.m. at the bridge on the 100 block of East Hamilton Street in Allentown when officers were called for a report of a man who was shot, officials said.

According to the person who called 911, a suspect had jumped over the side of the bridge and into a gold-colored vehicle that was allegedly driven by Latasha Santiago, officials explained.

At the scene, police officers said they found Christian Lopez-Rodriguez, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

A person who was walking with Lopez-Rodriguez when the shooting happened said that they were crossing the bridge when Jose Santiago approached them, threatened them with a gun and told them to "run their pockets."

The person said he did give Santiago his wallet that had $181.50 in cash inside, but Lopez-Rodriguez punched Santiago who then opened fire.

The person told police that he pulled out of his own gun and shot Santiago before he fled the scene while continuing to fire his weapon.

Minutes later, the Santiagos walked into a nearby hospital with Jose suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

Jose Santiago handed in his gun which was examined and found to be the weapon used to kill Lopez-Rodriguez.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaGun violence
