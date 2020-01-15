Woman Strikes Police Van Carrying Prisoner in Northeast Philadelphia

Two Philadelphia police officers were treated for minor injuries after a woman struck their van as they were transporting a prisoner Wednesday morning.

The woman was driving a sedan when she T-boned a Philadelphia Police Department van near the intersection of Tacony and Orthodox streets shortly after 12:30 a.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The officers were transporting a 59-year-old prisoner at the time, Small said.

Both officers were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital to be evaluated for “minor bumps and bruises,” according to the chief inspector. The prisoner was also transported to the same hospital as a precautionary measure.

The 33-year-old woman declined medical attention, Small said, adding that she did not appear to be impaired and was cooperating with authorities.

The crash sent the police van into a traffic pole, knocking the pole down.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash. They did not immediately announce charges against the woman.