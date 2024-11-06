Montgomery County

Philly, Md. women charged in $1,000 murder-for-hire plot to kill an ex-boyfriend

In June, a case worker received information that 53-year-old Adelaida Consuelo Zacarias Chacon had attempted to hire someone to kill her ex-boyfriend.

A 53-year-old woman from Germantown, Maryland, and a 40-year-old woman from Philadelphia were charged for an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting the 53-year-old's ex-boyfriend, according to police.

On June 28, detectives were contacted by a case worker at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Family Justice Center, according to police. The worker received information that Zacarias Chacon, 53, had attempted to hire someone to kill her ex-boyfriend.

During the investigation, detectives found communications between Zacarias Chacon and her former sister-in-law Reyna Gomez Lopez, 40, detailing their plan.

Chacon paid Gomez Lopez $1,000 to find a person willing to murder her ex-boyfriend and the investigation found a bank transfer confirming the payment.

Both women were taken into custody by Montgomery County Task Force Officers.

Chacon is charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree solicitation to commit murder. She is being held at the Central Processing Unit awaiting a bond hearing.

Gomez Lopez is charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and is awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.

