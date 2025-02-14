Woman found dead behind NJ shopping center after fire

A woman was killed early in the morning on Valentine's Day after a fire behind a shopping center in southern New Jersey, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

First responders were called to a shopping center located at 310 White Horse Pike in Lawnside just after 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 for reports of a person on fire, officials said.

When crews arrived, the Lawnside Fire Department put out a fire in the parking lot behind the Home Depot and PetSmart, according to officials. A woman was then found dead.

Police explained that the woman was believed to be in her 40s and homeless. Her identity is unknown at this time.

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, the woman's death is ruled as accidental. An investigation is underway.

If you have any information on who this woman is, please contact Detective Matthew Kreidler of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at 856-614-8063.