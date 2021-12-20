Woman May Have Killed Boyfriend in Self-Defense, Police Say

A woman shot and killed her boyfriend inside a Philadelphia home in what police say may have been an incident of self-defense.

Police and medics responded to a home on the 300 block of West Ruscomb Street shortly after 8 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting inside the home. When they arrived they found a 36-year-old man whose body was halfway in the second floor bathroom while the other half was in the hallway. Police said he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:21 p.m.

Police said the shooter was the man’s 43-year-old girlfriend who lived with him inside the house. The woman had bruises on her face and was assaulted by her boyfriend prior to the shooting, according to investigators. Police said the woman may have shot and killed her boyfriend in self-defense. The woman fired at least five shots, according to investigators.

"At this time this may be a self-defense motive for this shooting," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The woman is cooperating with the investigation and was taken to the hospital for treatment. She will then be interviewed by homicide detectives.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY) provides people in distress, or those around them, with 24-hour support.