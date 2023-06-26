A man and a woman were shot in what police called a targeted shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday night. The shooters appeared to have waited for them.

Police officers responded to 911 calls about gunshots being fired along the 2700 block of North Dover Street just after 8:35 p.m., Philadelphia police said.

Officers found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound to the back inside a car, Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said. Medics rushed her to a hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Police then learned that a man in his 30s ran from the scene after being shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment, Pace said. He was listed in stable condition.

The woman lives nearby, Pace said. At least 20 shots were fired from what appeared to be two different guns.

"Based on the ballistic evidence that we have, it appears that either one or two shooters were lying in wait in a dark, grassy alleyway across from the victim's home," Pace said.

Pace said it was unclear who was actually targeted, Pace said.