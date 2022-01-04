Woman Killed, Teen Son Hurt, Man in Custody After Shooting in Home

What to Know A woman died and a teenage boy believed to be her son was hurt after a shooting inside a Northeast Philadelphia home.

Philadelphia police heard gunfire coming from the Oxford Circle home Monday night.

After a man walked out of the home and surrendered, police found the woman dead in the kitchen.

A woman was killed, her teenage son hurt and a man was taken into police custody following a shooting inside a Northeast Philadelphia home Monday night.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police officers were called to the home on the 900 block of Magee Avenue in the Oxford Circle neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. for a reported shooting, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

As they arrived, the officers heard gunshots coming from the home then saw a man climbing out of a window, Small said. The man then went back inside and officers heard more gunfire.

A 17-year-old boy then came out of the home suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, Small said. He was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

A 36-year-old man then came out of the home with his hands up and was taken into police custody as a "person of interest," Small said.

Once inside the home, officers found a 35-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her head and abdomen on the kitchen floor, Small said. Medics pronounced her dead a short time later.

Small said the disturbance could have been "domestic" in nature. Police believe the boy who was shot is the woman's son and the man who was taken into custody is either her boyfriend or husband.

Investigators found evidence of gunfire in different rooms in the house and broken and flipped over furniture inside the home. Police hoped a search warrant would lead them to more clues.

There have been at least five homicides in the first three days of 2022 as a trend of deadly killings continues into the new year.

Some 562 people were killed in 2021, according to Philadelphia Police Department statistics. Those killings were the most since the city began keeping track in 1960, and they eclipsed the previous record of 500 slayings in 1990.

The city appropriated $155 million to public safety in its last budget, including $16 million for neighborhood-based groups fighting violence.

However, Mayor Jim Kenney twice last year declined to issue an emergency declaration on gun violence, something pushed by both activists and fellow lawmakers as a way to clear red tape and expedite resources to combat the problem.

In recent weeks, the mayor told NBC10 via email that an emergency declaration on gun violence would have “no discernible impact on strengthening what is already a highly collaborative and innovative approach to addressing this public health crisis.”

City Council President Darrell Clarke issued a statement Friday, saying, "Council and the Mayor clearly must do more in 2022."

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY) provides people in distress, or those around them, with 24-hour support.