Burlington County

Minivan, tractor trailer crashed in NJ, killing woman riding as passenger

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

A woman was killed when the minivan she was riding in crashed with a tractor trailer in Burlington Township on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Route 541 and Cadillac Road on March 11, officials said.

The woman was riding as a passenger in the minivan when it collided with the tractor trailer, according to officials.

The driver and an infant in the backseat of the minivan were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The driver of the truck was alone in his vehicle and stayed on the scene after the crash, officials said.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

