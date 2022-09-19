Woman Killed, Man Wounded in North Philadelphia Shooting

A woman died and a man was wounded when a dispute between a group of people turned into a shooting in North Philadelphia.

The dispute began at the intersection of 17th Street and Lehigh Avenue around 5:40 a.m. Sunday and left the unidentified man shot in the head, neck and shoulder, the Philadelphia Police Department said. It then continued down the street, where the woman was.

The 32-year-old victim was struck in the face and pronounced dead at Temple University hospital at 5:55 a.m., the PPD said. The man, in his 30s, was stable as of Sunday afternoon, according to the police department.

No arrests were immediately reported.

The shooting followed another double shooting in North Philadelphia the day prior on the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue. In that instance, two people were wounded and jolted a crowd of about 100 people who were out at the time. Police, however, did manage to take a suspect into custody.

The police department extended all patrol officers’ shifts over the weekend in an effort to curb gun violence, but other shootings were reported during the timeframe as well.

The PPD’s crime statistics list at least 388 killings as of Sept. 18. Data from the Philadelphia Office of the Controller shows at least 360 people have died by gunfire this year. There have also been at least 1,354 nonfatal shootings this year, according to the controller’s office.

