Woman killed, man thrown from camper after tree falls in Bucks County campground

A woman was killed on Saturday night after a tree fell onto a camper in Bucks County, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers were called to the Quaker Woods Campground located on Rosedale Road in Milford Township just before midnight to help the local fire department and EMS with a tree on a camper, officials said.

A female victim in her late 60s was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The tree measured about 94 inches in diameter and the impact of it falling onto the camper sent a male victim to be thrown with minor injuries, police said.

