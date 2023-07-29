Woman killed, man critically injured in New Jersey stabbing attack

Police in New Jersey are investigating after a 60-year-old woman was killed and 51-year-old man was critically injured in an attack early Friday in Vineland, New Jersey.

According to law enforcement officials, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 600 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Vineland at about 1:46 a.m. on Friday.

At a home along this block, officials said, officers found Sharon Taylor dead and James Taylor suffering from stab wounds.

The surviving victim, police said, was transported to a nearby hospital where he has been listed in critical condition.

Officials did not provide any information on a motive in the incident or provide any details on any others that could be sought for a possible involvement in the killing. But, officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Fixler of the Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4111 or Detective P. Panchesine of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-332-6233.