Woman killed, man critical after more than 40 shots fired in early morning shooting

A woman died after being shot several times and a man was listed in critical condition after being shot in the head after dozens of shots were fired during a shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight.

According to police, the incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, as officers found a man and a woman -- both unidentified but believed to be in their mid to late 40s -- laying unresponsive on the street and along the sidewalk on the 1800 block of Buckius Street.

According Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the woman had been shot several times in her chest and torso while the man had been shot twice in his head.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found both individuals unresponsive and took them to a nearby hospital where the man was placed in critical condition while the woman, Small said, was pronounced at about 12:57 a.m.

In investigating the crime scene, Small said that whoever shot these victims fired dozens of shots before they fled the scene.

"Where we found both of the victims is where we found the ballistic evidence at the crise scene which was over 40 shots fired from a semi-automatic weapon," he said. "So, we know the shooter or shooters fired more than 40 shots."

Small said officials believe the victims were together when they were attacked. After the shooting, he said, witnesses reported seeing two jeeps speeding away from the scene.

One, he said was dark gray and the other was also a dark color or black jeep.

Law enforcement officials have not determined a motive for this shooting, but Small said businesses in the area did have surveillance cameras on the scene that may have captured the incident.

An investigation into this shooting, he said, is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.