Woman Killed in Northeast Philly Hit-and-Run

A woman was fatally struck in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run Saturday morning, authorities said.

The incident took place at Robbins and Ditman Streets on the border of the Tacony and Wissinoming neighborhoods, Philadelphia police told NBC10.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at around 2:40 a.m.

As of Saturday morning, police do not have any surveillance of the hit or any descriptions of the vehicle they are searching for.

