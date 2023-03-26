Woman Killed in North Philadelphia Shooting

A 22-year-old woman was found by police, on Saturday night, after she had been shot and killed in a North Philadelphia home.

According to police, officers responding to a home along the 5100 block of Harlan Street, just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, discovered the body of a 22-year-old woman in the living room. However, officers noted there was no blood and no sign of trauma to the woman's body.

One bullet casing was found in a nearby hallway, law enforcement officials said.

Police said that this incident is actively being investigated as a homicide.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.