Woman killed in hit-and-run on I-76 in Philadelphia

Police are searching for a hit-and-run vehicle that struck and killed a young woman on I-76 in Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway near the Girard Avenue exit ramp at 2:22 a.m. Pennsylvania State Police said a 21-year-old Philadelphia woman was killed in the crash and the striking vehicle fled the scene.

Police have not released a detailed description of the hit-and-run vehicle but said it has front end damage and possible white paint transfer due to the crash.

If you have any information on the incident, please call the Pennsylvania State Police, Philadelphia station at 215-452-5216.