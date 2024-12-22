Woman killed in crash in Philadelphia

A woman was killed in a crash in Philadelphia late Sunday morning.

The 48-year-old woman was driving a silver Nissan eastbound on Chamounix Drive towards Ford Road at a high speed when the vehicle went over the double yellow lines and struck a tree on the other side of the road, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:05 p.m. Police have not yet revealed the woman’s identity. They continue to investigate.