Woman killed in crash in Philadelphia

A 48-year-old woman was killed i a crash on Chamounix Drive near Ford Road on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024

By David Chang

A woman was killed in a crash in Philadelphia late Sunday morning. 

The 48-year-old woman was driving a silver Nissan eastbound on Chamounix Drive towards Ford Road at a high speed when the vehicle went over the double yellow lines and struck a tree on the other side of the road, police said. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:05 p.m. Police have not yet revealed the woman’s identity. They continue to investigate.

