2 Arrests Made in Murder of NJ Mom Found Stabbed to Death in Camden

Two men were arrested in connection to the murder of a Medford, New Jersey, woman who was found stabbed to death at a park in Camden.

Luis Colon-Molina, 36, and Wilfredo Boulones-Cruz, 49, both of Camden, New Jersey, were each charged on Monday with felony murder, murder and armed robbery.

On Dec. 2, shortly after noon, Camden County Police responded to reports of an unconscious woman at Farnham Park near the 1600 block of Baird Boulevard. When they arrived they found the body of 31-year-old Hayley Steinberg, of Medford, New Jersey.

Steinberg died from multiple stab wounds and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Medical Examiner.

What to Know Two men were arrested in connection to the murder of 31-year-old Hayley Steinberg of Medford, New Jersey, woman who was found stabbed to death at a park in Camden.

Luis Colon-Molina, 36, and Wilfredo Boulones-Cruz, 49, both of Camden, New Jersey, were each charged with felony murder, murder and armed robbery.

Both men were remanded to the Camden County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.

Police identified Colon-Molina and Boulones-Cruz as the suspects in Steinberg's murder. Both men were captured by the Delaware Port Authority on Dec. 2 after a brief foot chase, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

They were remanded to the Camden County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing. Investigators have not yet revealed additional details regarding what led to Steinberg's murder.

Farnham Park is a popular area that many students at Hatch Middle School in Camden walk through. It's also across the street from the Camden Big Picture Learning Academy which serves as the location of a local Boys and Girls Club.

"That's my main concern," Kea Daniels, of Camden, told NBC10. "These students are coming from school. They don't want to be hurt. Some of them have to take this way back here."

Charles Williams of Southampton Township, New Jersey, witnessed the police response Tuesday. He told NBC10 he was at the park to pick up his son after wrestling practice.

"A lot of people come and they sit," Williams said. "All the guys come and read their papers. Kids come and play over there on the swings."

Friends of Steinberg said on social media she was the mother of a 6-year-old girl. She was also a cancer survivor who recently lost her parents.

Her death marked the 25th homicide of the year in Camden City limits compared to 21 at the same time last year.