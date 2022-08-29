Philadelphia

Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Philadelphia

By Rudy Chinchilla

A 21-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in Philadelphia.

The woman was laying on the road on the 1400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard in the Hunting Park neighborhood when a car going westbound on the boulevard struck her and kept going, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. and the woman was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 6:39 a.m., the PPD said.

The department said the vehicle that struck the woman was white. The investigation is ongoing.

