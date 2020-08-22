West Philadelphia

Woman Killed as 2 Cars Strike Her in West Philadelphia

The first driver took off, while the second driver stayed at the scene as police arrived

By Rudy Chinchilla

Police were searching for a driver who fatally struck a 25-year-old woman in West Philadelphia and left her on the ground before a second car hit her as well.

The woman was crossing the street on the 600 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway around 8:15 p.m. Friday when the first vehicle hit her so hard that she was flung to the opposite lane of traffic, Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman Tanya Little said. That’s when a second car traveling in the opposite direction as the first also hit the woman.

Officers rushed the woman to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 8:40 p.m.

Police did not immediately provide a description of the first vehicle that hit the woman but ask that anyone with information contact them.

