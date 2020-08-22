Woman Killed as 2 Cars Strike Her in West Philadelphia

Police were searching for a driver who fatally struck a 25-year-old woman in West Philadelphia and left her on the ground before a second car hit her as well.

The woman was crossing the street on the 600 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway around 8:15 p.m. Friday when the first vehicle hit her so hard that she was flung to the opposite lane of traffic, Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman Tanya Little said. That’s when a second car traveling in the opposite direction as the first also hit the woman.

The first driver took off, while the second driver stayed at the scene as police arrived, Little said.

Officers rushed the woman to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 8:40 p.m.

Police did not immediately provide a description of the first vehicle that hit the woman but ask that anyone with information contact them.