Woman killed, 3 others injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-83 in York County

A total of four passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles were involved in the crash, police said

By Cherise Lynch

A woman was killed and three other people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in York County on Saturday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to police, at 1:21 a.m. officers were notified of a multi-vehicle crash southbound on I-83 at Exit 40A in Fairview Township.

When first responders arrived on the scene they found a 21-year-old woman, who was operating a passenger vehicle dead, police said.

Police said three other people were involved in the crash and transported to the hospital to be evaluated for their injuries.

A total of four passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.

Police said Southbound lanes on I-83 at Exit 40A are currently shut down while the investigation continues.

