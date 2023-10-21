Philadelphia

Woman jumps out of second-floor window to escape house fire in Philadelphia

Investigators have not released information on what caused the fire

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

One woman jumped from a second-floor window to escape a house fire in the Somerton section of Philadelphia, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out just before midnight on Friday on the 1100 block of Ferndale Street.

According to fire officials, the woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Philadelphia Oct 7

2 hospitalized after apartment fire in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood

Philadelphia Aug 19

Woman suffers severe burns after apartment fire in Philadelphia

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Fire crews were able to place the fire under control. Investigators have not released information on what caused the fire.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiahouse fire
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us