Woman jumps out of second-floor window to escape house fire in Philadelphia

One woman jumped from a second-floor window to escape a house fire in the Somerton section of Philadelphia, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out just before midnight on Friday on the 1100 block of Ferndale Street.

According to fire officials, the woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Fire crews were able to place the fire under control. Investigators have not released information on what caused the fire.