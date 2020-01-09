Woman in Critical After Falling Out of Kensington Home, Suspect Arrested

A woman is fighting for her life after she fell out of a second-story window in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows the 43-year-old woman falling from a home on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue Wednesday around 5 p.m. Police responded to the scene and found the woman on the ground bleeding.

She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she is currently in critical condition. Police made an arrest in connection to the incident but have not yet revealed the suspect’s identity or their exact involvement.

Witnesses said a person inside the home pushed the woman out of the window following an altercation but investigators have not yet confirmed this.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.