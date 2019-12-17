What to Know A pickup truck crashed into a Brick Township home Tuesday morning, leaving 55-year-old Barbara Anne Filan dead.

Filan was confined to a hospital bed in her living room at the time of the crash, police said.

The 86-year-old pickup truck driver was hospitalized for observation and has not been charged.

A pickup truck slammed into a New Jersey home Tuesday morning, killing a woman lying in bed.

The 86-year-old diver of the Ford F-150 lost control of the truck around 8:45 a.m. as he pulled into a shopping plaza parking lot adjacent to the Drum Point Road home of Barbara Anne Filan, Brick Township police said.

Filan was confined to a hospital bed in the living room of the home when the truck crashed through the wall, police said.

Ocean County and local crews worked to free the woman and clear debris, but the 55-year-old resident died from injuries sustained in the crash, police said. Investigators didn’t reveal why she was confined to a bed in her home.

The 86-year-old pickup driver was extricated from the truck and taken to the hospital for observation, police said.

Police noted the proximity to the holidays while talking about the incident.

“This is a tragic accident made all the more difficult by the time of year,” police said in a news release.

No charges were filed as of Tuesday afternoon.