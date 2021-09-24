Woman Hurt by Shattered Glass as Bullet Rips Through Her Home in Olney

A woman in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood was hurt when a bullet ripped through her home early Friday, shattering glass that sliced into her forehead.

Police responded to calls of a shooting in the 4900 block of N. 2nd Street just before 1:30 a.m. They reported finding a bullet casing next to the woman’s bed -- as well as a bullet hole at head level.

This kind of violence isn’t new, said Ricardo Bermudez, who has lived in the neighborhood for 14 years. “It happens all the time,” he said.

Hearing this "makes my stomach turn, and it’s very very very unsafe,” Meesha Thompson, another neighbor, said.

“Everyone doesn’t understand it could be them until it actually happens to them,” Thompson said.

The shooting is another reminder of the violence that is plaguing Philly, which also led City Council Member Kenyatta Johnson to rally for victims of gun violence just hours later.

The Peace Not Guns faith-based coalition and some families of crime victims joined Johnson at the rally.

“Enough is enough for all these killings,” Cheryl Pedro said. Her son Mario was killed in 2015; his murder is still unsolved.

“We have to go visit him at the grave site," Pedro said. "We never get to see him any more. I still struggle at times getting up in the morning.”

According to police, nearly 400 people have been murdered in Philadelphia this year, an 18% increase compared to the same time last year.

Friday’s rally was held in recognition of the annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, which is held each year on Sept. 25.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.