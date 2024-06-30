Woman hospitalized after being shot in the face in Northeast Philly

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after, they said, a woman was shot in the face during an incident that happened in Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:46 a.m. on Sunday at a property along the 4700 block of Longshore Avenue.

Police officials said, at that time, a 28-year-old woman was shot in the face and was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital.

She was then transfered by ambulance to a hospital in North Philadelphia.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The woman has been hospitalized, but police officials did not immediately provide the woman's condition after the incident.

Also, officials provided no motive for this incident and have not made any arrests. However, officials said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.