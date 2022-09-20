Woman Hit by Stray Bullets While Driving in North Philadelphia

Lee la historia en español aquí.

A woman driving home from work through North Philadelphia found herself in the middle of gunfire Tuesday evening, authorities said.

According to Philadelphia police, the 29-year-old driver was inside of her red Toyota Rav4 on the 3100 block of North 22nd Street shortly after 7 p.m. when she was shot.

Police said the woman was hit three times in the hip by stray bullets from a nearby shootout. She was taken to the hospital by officers and listed in stable condition.

The woman was on her way home from work, getting people to "get out and vote," Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said.

Walker said no arrests have been made.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.