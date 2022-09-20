North Philadelphia

Woman Hit by Stray Bullets While Driving in North Philadelphia

The 29-year-old driver was in her red Toyota Rav4 when she was shot three times

Lee la historia en español aquí.

A woman driving home from work through North Philadelphia found herself in the middle of gunfire Tuesday evening, authorities said.

According to Philadelphia police, the 29-year-old driver was inside of her red Toyota Rav4 on the 3100 block of North 22nd Street shortly after 7 p.m. when she was shot.

Police said the woman was hit three times in the hip by stray bullets from a nearby shootout. She was taken to the hospital by officers and listed in stable condition.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The woman was on her way home from work, getting people to "get out and vote," Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said.

Walker said no arrests have been made.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us